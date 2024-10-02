Solchat Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $7.29 Million (CHAT)

Solchat (CHAT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Solchat token can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001481 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Solchat has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. Solchat has a total market capitalization of $7.29 million and $1.25 million worth of Solchat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.92 or 0.00253104 BTC.

About Solchat

Solchat launched on February 11th, 2024. Solchat’s total supply is 8,999,983 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,043,460 tokens. Solchat’s official Twitter account is @solchatcoin. The official website for Solchat is www.solchat.io.

Buying and Selling Solchat

According to CryptoCompare, “Solchat (CHAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Solchat has a current supply of 8,999,983 with 8,043,460 in circulation. The last known price of Solchat is 0.93253028 USD and is down -7.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,528,851.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.solchat.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solchat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solchat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solchat using one of the exchanges listed above.

