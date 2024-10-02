BRP (TSE:DOO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $90.75

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$90.75 and traded as low as C$79.90. BRP shares last traded at C$80.49, with a volume of 167,481 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$103.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. CIBC downgraded BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$100.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. National Bank Financial cut BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Desjardins lowered BRP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$96.00.

Get BRP alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOO

BRP Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$91.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$90.64. The company has a market cap of C$2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 545.75.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.31. BRP had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 5.7440056 EPS for the current year.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.