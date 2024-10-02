Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.50

Shares of Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.50 and traded as low as C$5.49. Mosaic Capital shares last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 2,850 shares changing hands.
Mosaic Capital Stock Up 0.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.50. The firm has a market cap of C$58.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89.
About Mosaic Capital
Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.
