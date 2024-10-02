Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Kibo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 50,000,000 shares trading hands.

Kibo Energy Stock Down 16.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.02. The stock has a market cap of £615,000.00, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.10.

About Kibo Energy

Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops energy projects in Sub Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom. The company holds a 65% interest in the Sustineri Energy project located in South Africa; and 100% interest in the Southport project located in Merseyside, north-west of England.

