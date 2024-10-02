Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.69

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.69 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 12.15 ($0.16). Nanoco Group shares last traded at GBX 13 ($0.17), with a volume of 774,793 shares trading hands.

Nanoco Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 16.58. The company has a market capitalization of £22.78 million, a P/E ratio of 305.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Nanoco Group Company Profile

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots consisting of fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; and HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in biometric facial recognition, optical diagnostics, LiDAR, and night vision applications in the sensor industry.

