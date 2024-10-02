Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $96.99

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 96.99 ($1.30) and traded as low as GBX 59.11 ($0.79). Oxford Metrics shares last traded at GBX 60 ($0.80), with a volume of 571,794 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.07) price target on shares of Oxford Metrics in a report on Monday, July 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 80.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 96.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The stock has a market cap of £77.02 million, a PE ratio of 1,465.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Oxford Metrics plc operates as a smart sensing and software company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets. The company also provides sales, marketing, and customer support services.

