The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.36

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.36 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13). The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.14), with a volume of 221,930 shares traded.

The Parkmead Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.29 million, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.73.

About The Parkmead Group

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Renewables. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment invests in oil and gas exploration and production assets.

