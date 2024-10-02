MagnetGold One Day Volume Reaches $831.35 (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for $0.0507 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MagnetGold has a market cap of $13.83 million and approximately $831.35 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

