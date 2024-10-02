Prom (PROM) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $91.06 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Prom token can now be purchased for $4.99 or 0.00008152 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $91.06 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008639 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00013782 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,326.20 or 1.00192153 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001013 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007572 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.3360225 USD and is down -6.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $2,605,566.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

