Zambesigold (ZGD) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $20.09 Million

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Zambesigold token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges. Zambesigold has a market capitalization of $20.09 million and $10,533.93 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded up 24% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zambesigold Profile

Zambesigold’s genesis date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

