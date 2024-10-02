BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for approximately $61,326.20 or 1.00192153 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $761.60 million and $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008639 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00013782 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001013 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007572 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00054467 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

