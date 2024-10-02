Fei USD (FEI) Market Cap Reaches $6.62 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $6.62 million and $195,445.49 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008639 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00013782 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,326.20 or 1.00192153 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001013 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007572 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 7,067,538 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,809,278 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 7,067,538.23270806 with 6,809,278.40350217 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97312369 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $121,408.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.