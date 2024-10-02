Tangible 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $219.16 (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, Tangible has traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tangible has a total market cap of $38.35 million and approximately $219.16 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tangible token can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00001928 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tangible

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 1.06205739 USD and is up 18.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $132.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

