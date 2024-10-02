XYO Market Cap Hits $75.45 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, XYO has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $75.45 million and approximately $655,609.66 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008639 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00013782 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,326.20 or 1.00192153 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001013 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007572 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000037 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00549137 USD and is down -6.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $545,744.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

