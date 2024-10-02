Dero Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,702.72 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00002207 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. Dero has a market cap of $19.34 million and $6,702.72 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,208.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.21 or 0.00521509 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00104221 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00029635 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.10 or 0.00227254 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00030415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00073650 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.