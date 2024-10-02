XSGD Achieves Market Cap of $28.83 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. XSGD has a market cap of $28.83 million and approximately $218,358.53 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD token can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XSGD has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,307,873 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

