YouGov (LON:YOU) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $702.08

Shares of YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 702.08 ($9.39) and traded as low as GBX 432 ($5.78). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 437 ($5.85), with a volume of 478,980 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on YOU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.38) price objective on shares of YouGov in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of YouGov from GBX 1,200 ($16.05) to GBX 810 ($10.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of £497.44 million, a PE ratio of 2,130.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 485.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 692.28.

In other YouGov news, insider Shalini Govil-Pai acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 530 ($7.09) per share, with a total value of £34,450 ($46,080.79). In other news, insider Alex McIntosh sold 97,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($7.02), for a total transaction of £513,465.75 ($686,818.82). Also, insider Shalini Govil-Pai acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 530 ($7.09) per share, with a total value of £34,450 ($46,080.79). Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

