Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $229.60

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 229.60 ($3.07) and traded as low as GBX 215.10 ($2.88). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.98), with a volume of 28,613 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Portmeirion Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.
Portmeirion Group Price Performance
Portmeirion Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Portmeirion Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -500.00%.
Portmeirion Group Company Profile
Portmeirion Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It provides tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, candles, placemats, coasters, bone china and porcelain tableware, wood, glass and metal alloy giftware and other associated homeware products under the Portmeirion, Spode, Royal Worcester, Nambé, Wax Lyrical, and Pimpernel brand names.
