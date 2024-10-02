Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.81

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.81 and traded as low as $1.66. Atlantic American shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 11,107 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

