Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,830.73

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,830.73 ($37.86) and traded as low as GBX 298 ($3.99). Polar Capital Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 300 ($4.01), with a volume of 2,184,792 shares traded.

Polar Capital Technology Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,223.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,793.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 330.67 and a beta of 0.49.

About Polar Capital Technology Trust

(Get Free Report)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector and other sectors which use technology like information, media, communications, environment, computing, healthcare, and renewable energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.