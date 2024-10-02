Inspired (LON:INSE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.47

Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 72.47 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 42 ($0.56). Inspired shares last traded at GBX 46 ($0.62), with a volume of 172,832 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Get Inspired alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inspired

Inspired Price Performance

Inspired Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.57, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 64.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 72.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,600.00 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Inspired’s payout ratio is presently 30,000.00%.

About Inspired

(Get Free Report)

Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its Assurance Division reviews, analyzes, and negotiates gas and electricity contracts. The company's Optimisation Division focuses on client's energy consumption optimization services include forensic audits, energy projects, and water solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.