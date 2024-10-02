Sivota (LON:SIV) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.21

Sivota PLC (LON:SIV – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 23.21 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10). Sivota shares last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10), with a volume of 1,578 shares changing hands.

Sivota Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £944,250.00 and a P/E ratio of -18.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 23.06.

About Sivota

Sivota PLC, through its subsidiary, Apester Ltd. operates a digital experience end-to-end software platform. Its platform enables brands, publishers, and creators to publish and monetize interactive digital experiences on their sites and apps. Sivota PLC was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

