RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.44

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.44 and traded as high as $4.08. RF Industries shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 19,981 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a market cap of $41.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RF Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.15% of RF Industries worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

