TELUS (TSE:T) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.02

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$22.02 and traded as high as C$22.76. TELUS shares last traded at C$22.69, with a volume of 2,095,775 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Canaccord Genuity Group cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.58.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.58. The firm has a market cap of C$33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.02.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of C$4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.04 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 1.0598971 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.389 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 294.34%.

In related news, Director Marc Parent purchased 10,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.52 per share, with a total value of C$237,135.60. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

