Shares of Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,049.30 ($14.04) and traded as low as GBX 976 ($13.06). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 980 ($13.11), with a volume of 47,843 shares.

Nichols Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,124.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,048.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £364.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,956.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Nichols Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 69.70 ($0.93) per share. This represents a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Nichols’s previous dividend of $15.60. Nichols’s payout ratio is 6,078.43%.

Nichols Company Profile

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in supply of soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, SLUSH OUPPiE, CocaCola, Coke, pepsi, IRN BRU, Old Jamaica, Ocean Spray, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.

