Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $52.86

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.86 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 42 ($0.56). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 43.80 ($0.59), with a volume of 266,007 shares.

Tribal Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 52.87. The company has a market cap of £91.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4,207.80 and a beta of 0.35.

Tribal Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a GBX 0.65 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Tribal Group’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Tribal Group

About Tribal Group

In related news, insider Diane McIntyre sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.64), for a total value of £23,520 ($31,460.67). 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to education institutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES). The SIS segment offers software, and maintenance and support services; and deploys and configures software solutions, asset management, and information managed services for its customers.

