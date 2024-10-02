CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.18

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.18 and traded as high as $1.26. CBAK Energy Technology shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 984,509 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $110.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.86.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07. CBAK Energy Technology had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CBAK Energy Technology stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,285 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.30% of CBAK Energy Technology worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion high power rechargeable batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, CBAK and Hitrans. Its lithium batteries are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles, such as electric bicycles, electric motors, electric tricycles, and smaller-sized electric cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

