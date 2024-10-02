U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.15

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.15 and traded as high as $5.82. U.S. Gold shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 92,663 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

U.S. Gold Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $53.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.45.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 16th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

