Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $224.13

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$224.13 and traded as high as C$230.81. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at C$230.69, with a volume of 318,822 shares changing hands.

TRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$219.00 to C$231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$190.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$226.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$224.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C$0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of C$2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.38 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.7792339 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.04%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.78, for a total transaction of C$62,156.22. In related news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.78, for a total transaction of C$62,156.22. Also, Director Caroline Rogge sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$235.35, for a total transaction of C$79,782.97. Insiders sold a total of 12,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,727 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

