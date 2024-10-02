Solium Capital (TSE:SUM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Solium Capital Inc. (TSE:SUM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$19.15. Solium Capital shares last traded at C$19.15, with a volume of 84,879 shares changing hands.
Solium Capital Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$19.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 222.67.
Solium Capital Company Profile
Solium Capital Inc provides cloud-enabled services for administration, financial reporting, and compliance related to equity-based incentive plans in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Shareworks software-as-a-service platform that provides financial record keeping, trade execution, and reporting services; Global Compliance, which offers regulatory information and tax rates and rules applicable to global equity incentive plans through online databases; and Executive Services, a solution for companies to manage executive-level plan transactions.
