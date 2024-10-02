Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.32

Shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.11. Dynatronics shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 25,979 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynatronics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $711,431.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.20.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 55.14% and a negative net margin of 13.07%.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

