Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.23 and traded as low as C$0.16. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 6,461 shares traded.

Burcon NutraScience Trading Down 6.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.90.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.24 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Burcon NutraScience Co. will post 0.000341 EPS for the current year.

About Burcon NutraScience

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company offers Peazazz and Peazac, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products.

