Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.95

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.95 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 15.85 ($0.21). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 16 ($0.21), with a volume of 3,917,318 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Pantheon Resources from GBX 90 ($1.20) to GBX 85 ($1.14) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 24.74. The company has a market cap of £182.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,070.00 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 20.28.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

