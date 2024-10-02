United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.55

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.55 and traded as high as $13.55. United Bancorp shares last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 7,908 shares traded.

United Bancorp Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $77.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.41.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of United Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.1775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Bancorp by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

