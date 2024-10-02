JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.50

Shares of JKX Oil & Gas plc (LON:JKX – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 41.50 ($0.56) and traded as low as GBX 39.50 ($0.53). JKX Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.56), with a volume of 546,075 shares.
JKX Oil & Gas Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 41.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 41.50. The company has a market cap of £71.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40.
JKX Oil & Gas Company Profile
JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 84.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.
