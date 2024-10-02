Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.32

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.32 and traded as low as $1.65. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 22,012 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
