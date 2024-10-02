Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.06

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.06 and traded as low as $15.93. Air T shares last traded at $16.16, with a volume of 14,671 shares trading hands.

Air T Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 88.61%. The business had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air T

About Air T

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air T, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AIRT Free Report ) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.29% of Air T worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.