Manifold Finance Price Hits $4.39 (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Manifold Finance token can now be bought for $4.39 or 0.00007187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Manifold Finance has traded 15% lower against the dollar. Manifold Finance has a total market capitalization of $133.07 million and $7,494.30 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com.

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manifold Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manifold Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

