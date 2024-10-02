Frax (FRAX) Trading 0% Higher This Week

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Frax token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $647.72 million and approximately $34.09 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Frax has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Token Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,433,438 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

