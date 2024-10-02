Frax Share (FXS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $15.91 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Frax Share token can now be bought for about $1.99 or 0.00003260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a total market cap of $164.53 million and approximately $15.91 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share was first traded on December 20th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,681,496 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,610,587 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

