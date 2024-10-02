N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.52

Shares of N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.52 ($0.26) and traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.33). N Brown Group shares last traded at GBX 25 ($0.33), with a volume of 100,460 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

The firm has a market cap of £115.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.60, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 19.58.

In other news, insider Joshua Alliance purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £200,000 ($267,522.74). Company insiders own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

N Brown Group plc operates as a clothing and footwear digital retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men and women under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, Home Essentials, Fashion World, Marisota, Oxendales, and Premier Man brands.

