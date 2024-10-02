Engie (EPA:ENGI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.16

Engie SA (EPA:ENGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €15.16 ($16.84) and traded as high as €15.55 ($17.28). Engie shares last traded at €15.52 ($17.24), with a volume of 8,823,080 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is €15.16.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal.

