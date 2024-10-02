Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $902.88

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 902.88 ($12.08) and traded as high as GBX 909 ($12.16). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 898 ($12.01), with a volume of 160,649 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.38) to GBX 1,050 ($14.04) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,105 ($14.78) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HFG

Hilton Food Group Price Performance

Hilton Food Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 922.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 903.71. The stock has a market cap of £796.54 million, a PE ratio of 1,741.18, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a GBX 9.60 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Hilton Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,470.59%.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.