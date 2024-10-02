Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.80

Shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.80 and traded as high as $12.14. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 62,353 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Frequency Electronics Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $114.98 million, a PE ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.82.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 16.40%.

Frequency Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frequency Electronics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Frequency Electronics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 684,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.22% of Frequency Electronics worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

