Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.25

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €6.25 ($6.94) and traded as high as €6.69 ($7.43). Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at €6.68 ($7.42), with a volume of 6,644,702 shares trading hands.

Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €5.86 and its 200-day moving average is €6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.77.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

