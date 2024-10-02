Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.43

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.43 and traded as high as C$17.46. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$17.44, with a volume of 7,786 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on Acadian Timber from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Acadian Timber Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$305.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.44.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acadian Timber had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of C$41.19 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.0074243 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Timber Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is currently 62.37%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

