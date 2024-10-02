Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $72.82

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.82 ($0.97) and traded as high as GBX 73.90 ($0.99). Ecora Resources shares last traded at GBX 69.90 ($0.93), with a volume of 536,880 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ECOR shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.01) price objective on shares of Ecora Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ecora Resources from GBX 100 ($1.34) to GBX 120 ($1.61) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.01) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 64.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 72.79. The company has a market capitalization of £177.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1,200.00, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Ecora Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,333.33%.

In related news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche bought 75,000 shares of Ecora Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £48,000 ($64,205.46). 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, coking coal, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver.

