Allianz (FRA:ALV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $267.64

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €267.64 ($297.38) and traded as high as €297.30 ($330.33). Allianz shares last traded at €296.50 ($329.44), with a volume of 801,098 shares changing hands.
Allianz Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €273.66 and its 200-day moving average price is €268.07.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
