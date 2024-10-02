Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Goldgroup Mining Inc (TSE:GGA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.03. Goldgroup Mining shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 29,333 shares traded.

Goldgroup Mining Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$2.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.54, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03.

Goldgroup Mining Company Profile

Goldgroup Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold-bearing mineral properties in the Americas. It holds a 100% interests in the Cerro Prieto Mine in the state of Sonora; and the San José de Gracia project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico, as well as a 35% interest with an option to acquire 80% interests in the El Mozo Project in southern Ecuador.

