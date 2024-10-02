Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $124.69

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$124.69 and traded as high as C$132.10. Toromont Industries shares last traded at C$132.02, with a volume of 80,063 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TIH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$133.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank set a C$136.00 target price on Toromont Industries and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$137.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$137.13.

Toromont Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$125.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$124.76.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.19 billion. Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 6.5845 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toromont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.19, for a total transaction of C$75,114.00. In other news, Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg sold 600 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.19, for a total value of C$75,114.00. Also, Director Peter James Blake purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$122.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,758.01. Insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $677,864 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

